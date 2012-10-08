Mule Deer Fight

Media Player Load Error.
2 Mule deer going at it! Filmed this a couple of years ago.
|February 17, 2009
2 Comments
Cool video, I have only seen one muley fight and is was years ago and not near that good.
That was amazing! It went on for so long and neither was willing to give up, until there was finally a victor. Excellent footage!